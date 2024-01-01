20,000 South Korean wons to Tunisian dinars
Convert KRW to TND at the real exchange rate
KRW to TND conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00225 TND
0
|1 KRW to TND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Low
|0.0022
|0.0022
|Average
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Change
|-1.22%
|0.23%
1 KRW to TND stats
The performance of KRW to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for KRW to TND was -1.22.
The performance of KRW to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for KRW to TND was 0.23.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tunisian Dinar
|1 KRW
|0.00225 TND
|5 KRW
|0.01124 TND
|10 KRW
|0.02249 TND
|20 KRW
|0.04498 TND
|50 KRW
|0.11244 TND
|100 KRW
|0.22488 TND
|250 KRW
|0.56220 TND
|500 KRW
|1.12440 TND
|1000 KRW
|2.24880 TND
|2000 KRW
|4.49760 TND
|5000 KRW
|11.24400 TND
|10000 KRW
|22.48800 TND
|20000 KRW
|44.97600 TND
|30000 KRW
|67.46400 TND
|40000 KRW
|89.95200 TND
|50000 KRW
|112.44000 TND
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 TND
|444.68100 KRW
|5 TND
|2,223.40500 KRW
|10 TND
|4,446.81000 KRW
|20 TND
|8,893.62000 KRW
|50 TND
|22,234.05000 KRW
|100 TND
|44,468.10000 KRW
|250 TND
|111,170.25000 KRW
|500 TND
|222,340.50000 KRW
|1000 TND
|444,681.00000 KRW
|2000 TND
|889,362.00000 KRW
|5000 TND
|2,223,405.00000 KRW
|10000 TND
|4,446,810.00000 KRW