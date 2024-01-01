40,000 South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert KRW to PEN at the real exchange rate
KRW to PEN conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00272 PEN
0
|1 KRW to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0028
|0.0029
|Low
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Change
|-3.83%
|0.09%
1 KRW to PEN stats
The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PEN was -3.83.
The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PEN was 0.09.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 KRW
|0.00272 PEN
|5 KRW
|0.01360 PEN
|10 KRW
|0.02720 PEN
|20 KRW
|0.05440 PEN
|50 KRW
|0.13599 PEN
|100 KRW
|0.27199 PEN
|250 KRW
|0.67997 PEN
|500 KRW
|1.35994 PEN
|1000 KRW
|2.71988 PEN
|2000 KRW
|5.43976 PEN
|5000 KRW
|13.59940 PEN
|10000 KRW
|27.19880 PEN
|20000 KRW
|54.39760 PEN
|30000 KRW
|81.59640 PEN
|40000 KRW
|108.79520 PEN
|50000 KRW
|135.99400 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
|1 PEN
|367.66300 KRW
|5 PEN
|1,838.31500 KRW
|10 PEN
|3,676.63000 KRW
|20 PEN
|7,353.26000 KRW
|50 PEN
|18,383.15000 KRW
|100 PEN
|36,766.30000 KRW
|250 PEN
|91,915.75000 KRW
|500 PEN
|183,831.50000 KRW
|1000 PEN
|367,663.00000 KRW
|2000 PEN
|735,326.00000 KRW
|5000 PEN
|1,838,315.00000 KRW
|10000 PEN
|3,676,630.00000 KRW