5 Peruvian nuevo soles to South Korean wons

Convert PEN to KRW at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₩367.2 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
PEN to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 PEN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High367.2710370.9200
Low352.0320348.7030
Average359.3891358.9620
Change4.31%-0.74%
1 PEN to KRW stats

The performance of PEN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 367.2710 and a 30 day low of 352.0320. This means the 30 day average was 359.3891. The change for PEN to KRW was 4.31.

The performance of PEN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 370.9200 and a 90 day low of 348.7030. This means the 90 day average was 358.9620. The change for PEN to KRW was -0.74.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8324351.0798590.79071.492411.622610.9355221.3868
1 GBP1.2012911.29715109.0611.792731.949141.1238425.6904
1 USD0.926050.770921184.07711.382051.502630.8663519.8053
1 INR0.01101430.009169210.011893810.01643790.0178720.01030420.235561

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
1 PEN367.21300 KRW
5 PEN1836.06500 KRW
10 PEN3672.13000 KRW
20 PEN7344.26000 KRW
50 PEN18360.65000 KRW
100 PEN36721.30000 KRW
250 PEN91803.25000 KRW
500 PEN183606.50000 KRW
1000 PEN367213.00000 KRW
2000 PEN734426.00000 KRW
5000 PEN1836065.00000 KRW
10000 PEN3672130.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KRW0.00272 PEN
5 KRW0.01362 PEN
10 KRW0.02723 PEN
20 KRW0.05446 PEN
50 KRW0.13616 PEN
100 KRW0.27232 PEN
250 KRW0.68080 PEN
500 KRW1.36161 PEN
1000 KRW2.72322 PEN
2000 KRW5.44644 PEN
5000 KRW13.61610 PEN
10000 KRW27.23220 PEN
20000 KRW54.46440 PEN
30000 KRW81.69660 PEN
40000 KRW108.92880 PEN
50000 KRW136.16100 PEN