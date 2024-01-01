50 Peruvian nuevo soles to South Korean wons
Convert PEN to KRW at the real exchange rate
PEN to KRW conversion chart
1 PEN = 367.21300 KRW
0
|1 PEN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|367.2710
|370.9200
|Low
|352.0320
|348.7030
|Average
|359.3891
|358.9620
|Change
|4.31%
|-0.74%
1 PEN to KRW stats
The performance of PEN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 367.2710 and a 30 day low of 352.0320. This means the 30 day average was 359.3891. The change for PEN to KRW was 4.31.
The performance of PEN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 370.9200 and a 90 day low of 348.7030. This means the 90 day average was 358.9620. The change for PEN to KRW was -0.74.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
|1 PEN
|367.21300 KRW
|5 PEN
|1,836.06500 KRW
|10 PEN
|3,672.13000 KRW
|20 PEN
|7,344.26000 KRW
|50 PEN
|18,360.65000 KRW
|100 PEN
|36,721.30000 KRW
|250 PEN
|91,803.25000 KRW
|500 PEN
|183,606.50000 KRW
|1000 PEN
|367,213.00000 KRW
|2000 PEN
|734,426.00000 KRW
|5000 PEN
|1,836,065.00000 KRW
|10000 PEN
|3,672,130.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 KRW
|0.00272 PEN
|5 KRW
|0.01362 PEN
|10 KRW
|0.02723 PEN
|20 KRW
|0.05446 PEN
|50 KRW
|0.13616 PEN
|100 KRW
|0.27232 PEN
|250 KRW
|0.68081 PEN
|500 KRW
|1.36161 PEN
|1000 KRW
|2.72322 PEN
|2000 KRW
|5.44644 PEN
|5000 KRW
|13.61610 PEN
|10000 KRW
|27.23220 PEN
|20000 KRW
|54.46440 PEN
|30000 KRW
|81.69660 PEN
|40000 KRW
|108.92880 PEN
|50000 KRW
|136.16100 PEN