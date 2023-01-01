100 South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KRW to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 krw
0.29 pen

1.00000 KRW = 0.00285 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.91291.335051.478630.78889283.14831.329757.13615
1 EUR1.095411.462411.61970.8641891.08061.456617.81694
1 CAD0.7490360.68380111.107550.59090962.2810.996035.34523
1 AUD0.67630.61740.90289410.53352856.23320.899314.82618

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KRW0.00285 PEN
5 KRW0.01427 PEN
10 KRW0.02853 PEN
20 KRW0.05706 PEN
50 KRW0.14266 PEN
100 KRW0.28531 PEN
250 KRW0.71328 PEN
500 KRW1.42656 PEN
1000 KRW2.85312 PEN
2000 KRW5.70624 PEN
5000 KRW14.26560 PEN
10000 KRW28.53120 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
1 PEN350.49300 KRW
5 PEN1752.46500 KRW
10 PEN3504.93000 KRW
20 PEN7009.86000 KRW
50 PEN17524.65000 KRW
100 PEN35049.30000 KRW
250 PEN87623.25000 KRW
500 PEN175246.50000 KRW
1000 PEN350493.00000 KRW
2000 PEN700986.00000 KRW
5000 PEN1752465.00000 KRW
10000 PEN3504930.00000 KRW