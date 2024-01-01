40,000 South Korean wons to Mauritian rupees

Convert KRW to MUR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.03343 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
KRW to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 KRW to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03510.0351
Low0.03330.0333
Average0.03430.0343
Change-2.41%-1.18%
1 KRW to MUR stats

The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0351 and a 30 day low of 0.0333. This means the 30 day average was 0.0343. The change for KRW to MUR was -2.41.

The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.0333. This means the 90 day average was 0.0343. The change for KRW to MUR was -1.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77384.0691.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6471.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7480.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7290.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritian Rupee
1 KRW0.03343 MUR
5 KRW0.16716 MUR
10 KRW0.33431 MUR
20 KRW0.66862 MUR
50 KRW1.67155 MUR
100 KRW3.34310 MUR
250 KRW8.35775 MUR
500 KRW16.71550 MUR
1000 KRW33.43100 MUR
2000 KRW66.86200 MUR
5000 KRW167.15500 MUR
10000 KRW334.31000 MUR
20000 KRW668.62000 MUR
30000 KRW1,002.93000 MUR
40000 KRW1,337.24000 MUR
50000 KRW1,671.55000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South Korean Won
1 MUR29.91230 KRW
5 MUR149.56150 KRW
10 MUR299.12300 KRW
20 MUR598.24600 KRW
50 MUR1,495.61500 KRW
100 MUR2,991.23000 KRW
250 MUR7,478.07500 KRW
500 MUR14,956.15000 KRW
1000 MUR29,912.30000 KRW
2000 MUR59,824.60000 KRW
5000 MUR149,561.50000 KRW
10000 MUR299,123.00000 KRW