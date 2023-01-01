100 South Korean wons to Brunei dollars

Convert KRW to BND at the real exchange rate

100 krw
0.10 bnd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00102 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
1 KRW0.00102 BND
5 KRW0.00511 BND
10 KRW0.01022 BND
20 KRW0.02044 BND
50 KRW0.05110 BND
100 KRW0.10221 BND
250 KRW0.25552 BND
500 KRW0.51104 BND
1000 KRW1.02209 BND
2000 KRW2.04418 BND
5000 KRW5.11045 BND
10000 KRW10.22090 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BND978.38800 KRW
5 BND4891.94000 KRW
10 BND9783.88000 KRW
20 BND19567.76000 KRW
50 BND48919.40000 KRW
100 BND97838.80000 KRW
250 BND244597.00000 KRW
500 BND489194.00000 KRW
1000 BND978388.00000 KRW
2000 BND1956776.00000 KRW
5000 BND4891940.00000 KRW
10000 BND9783880.00000 KRW