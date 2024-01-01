20,000 South Korean wons to Brunei dollars

Convert KRW to BND at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = B$0.0009576 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BND
1 KRW to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-1.04%-1.38%
1 KRW to BND stats

The performance of KRW to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to BND was -1.04.

The performance of KRW to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to BND was -1.38.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
1 KRW0.00096 BND
5 KRW0.00479 BND
10 KRW0.00958 BND
20 KRW0.01915 BND
50 KRW0.04788 BND
100 KRW0.09576 BND
250 KRW0.23939 BND
500 KRW0.47879 BND
1000 KRW0.95758 BND
2000 KRW1.91516 BND
5000 KRW4.78790 BND
10000 KRW9.57579 BND
20000 KRW19.15158 BND
30000 KRW28.72737 BND
40000 KRW38.30316 BND
50000 KRW47.87895 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BND1,044.30000 KRW
5 BND5,221.50000 KRW
10 BND10,443.00000 KRW
20 BND20,886.00000 KRW
50 BND52,215.00000 KRW
100 BND104,430.00000 KRW
250 BND261,075.00000 KRW
500 BND522,150.00000 KRW
1000 BND1,044,300.00000 KRW
2000 BND2,088,600.00000 KRW
5000 BND5,221,500.00000 KRW
10000 BND10,443,000.00000 KRW