1000 bnd
113079 kes

1.00000 BND = 113.07900 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
How to convert Brunei dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND113.07900 KES
5 BND565.39500 KES
10 BND1130.79000 KES
20 BND2261.58000 KES
50 BND5653.95000 KES
100 BND11307.90000 KES
250 BND28269.75000 KES
500 BND56539.50000 KES
1000 BND113079.00000 KES
2000 BND226158.00000 KES
5000 BND565395.00000 KES
10000 BND1130790.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.00884 BND
5 KES0.04422 BND
10 KES0.08843 BND
20 KES0.17687 BND
50 KES0.44217 BND
100 KES0.88434 BND
250 KES2.21085 BND
500 KES4.42170 BND
1000 KES8.84340 BND
2000 KES17.68680 BND
5000 KES44.21700 BND
10000 KES88.43400 BND