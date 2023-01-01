1 Kenyan shilling to Brunei dollars

Convert KES to BND at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.01 bnd

1.00000 KES = 0.00862 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.097791.20561.464061.623340.94501518.738
1 GBP1.1594211.2727105.7461.697461.882141.0956721.7252
1 USD0.9110.785731183.08791.333751.478850.860917.0702
1 INR0.01096420.009456630.012035510.01605230.01779860.01036130.205447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.00862 BND
5 KES0.04309 BND
10 KES0.08618 BND
20 KES0.17236 BND
50 KES0.43090 BND
100 KES0.86180 BND
250 KES2.15451 BND
500 KES4.30902 BND
1000 KES8.61803 BND
2000 KES17.23606 BND
5000 KES43.09015 BND
10000 KES86.18030 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND116.03600 KES
5 BND580.18000 KES
10 BND1160.36000 KES
20 BND2320.72000 KES
50 BND5801.80000 KES
100 BND11603.60000 KES
250 BND29009.00000 KES
500 BND58018.00000 KES
1000 BND116036.00000 KES
2000 BND232072.00000 KES
5000 BND580180.00000 KES
10000 BND1160360.00000 KES