1 Bangladeshi taka to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BDT to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
5 xof

1.00000 BDT = 5.45306 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.45306 XOF
5 BDT27.26530 XOF
10 BDT54.53060 XOF
20 BDT109.06120 XOF
50 BDT272.65300 XOF
100 BDT545.30600 XOF
250 BDT1363.26500 XOF
500 BDT2726.53000 XOF
1000 BDT5453.06000 XOF
2000 BDT10906.12000 XOF
5000 BDT27265.30000 XOF
10000 BDT54530.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.18338 BDT
5 XOF0.91691 BDT
10 XOF1.83383 BDT
20 XOF3.66766 BDT
50 XOF9.16915 BDT
100 XOF18.33830 BDT
250 XOF45.84575 BDT
500 XOF91.69150 BDT
1000 XOF183.38300 BDT
2000 XOF366.76600 BDT
5000 XOF916.91500 BDT
10000 XOF1833.83000 BDT