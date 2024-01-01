Convert XOF to BDT at the real exchange rate

250 CFA francs BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas

250 xof
47.81 bdt

CFA1.000 XOF = Tk0.1912 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3591,530.24
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,931.47
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,116.72
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,634.37

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.19123 BDT
5 XOF0.95617 BDT
10 XOF1.91234 BDT
20 XOF3.82468 BDT
50 XOF9.56170 BDT
100 XOF19.12340 BDT
250 XOF47.80850 BDT
500 XOF95.61700 BDT
1000 XOF191.23400 BDT
2000 XOF382.46800 BDT
5000 XOF956.17000 BDT
10000 XOF1,912.34000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.22920 XOF
5 BDT26.14600 XOF
10 BDT52.29200 XOF
20 BDT104.58400 XOF
50 BDT261.46000 XOF
100 BDT522.92000 XOF
250 BDT1,307.30000 XOF
500 BDT2,614.60000 XOF
1000 BDT5,229.20000 XOF
2000 BDT10,458.40000 XOF
5000 BDT26,146.00000 XOF
10000 BDT52,292.00000 XOF