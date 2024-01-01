Convert XOF to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas

10,000 xof
1,912.33 bdt

CFA1.000 XOF = Tk0.1912 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9471.3591,524.78
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,924.58
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,112.73
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6241.4511,628.54

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.19123 BDT
5 XOF0.95616 BDT
10 XOF1.91233 BDT
20 XOF3.82466 BDT
50 XOF9.56165 BDT
100 XOF19.12330 BDT
250 XOF47.80825 BDT
500 XOF95.61650 BDT
1000 XOF191.23300 BDT
2000 XOF382.46600 BDT
5000 XOF956.16500 BDT
10000 XOF1,912.33000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.22922 XOF
5 BDT26.14610 XOF
10 BDT52.29220 XOF
20 BDT104.58440 XOF
50 BDT261.46100 XOF
100 BDT522.92200 XOF
250 BDT1,307.30500 XOF
500 BDT2,614.61000 XOF
1000 BDT5,229.22000 XOF
2000 BDT10,458.44000 XOF
5000 BDT26,146.10000 XOF
10000 BDT52,292.20000 XOF