CFA franc BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas is currently 0.191 today, reflecting a -0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.656% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 0.193 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.191 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.