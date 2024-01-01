1 Bangladeshi taka to CFA francs BCEAO

Tk1.000 BDT = CFA5.118 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41
BDT to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.17625.2369
Low5.10395.1039
Average5.13385.1665
Change-0.69%-1.91%
1 BDT to XOF stats

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1762 and a 30 day low of 5.1039. This means the 30 day average was 5.1338. The change for BDT to XOF was -0.69.

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2369 and a 90 day low of 5.1039. This means the 90 day average was 5.1665. The change for BDT to XOF was -1.91.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.11756 XOF
5 BDT25.58780 XOF
10 BDT51.17560 XOF
20 BDT102.35120 XOF
50 BDT255.87800 XOF
100 BDT511.75600 XOF
250 BDT1,279.39000 XOF
500 BDT2,558.78000 XOF
1000 BDT5,117.56000 XOF
2000 BDT10,235.12000 XOF
5000 BDT25,587.80000 XOF
10000 BDT51,175.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.19541 BDT
5 XOF0.97703 BDT
10 XOF1.95406 BDT
20 XOF3.90812 BDT
50 XOF9.77030 BDT
100 XOF19.54060 BDT
250 XOF48.85150 BDT
500 XOF97.70300 BDT
1000 XOF195.40600 BDT
2000 XOF390.81200 BDT
5000 XOF977.03000 BDT
10000 XOF1,954.06000 BDT