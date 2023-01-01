Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BDT to SZL at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
165.28 szl

1.00000 BDT = 0.16528 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.084490.27631.488561.673720.9647518.7453
1 GBP1.1427311.23915103.1591.700981.912561.1024521.4203
1 USD0.922150.807005183.251.37271.543450.8896517.2863
1 INR0.01107710.009693750.01201210.01648890.01853990.01068650.207643

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BDT0.16528 SZL
5 BDT0.82639 SZL
10 BDT1.65278 SZL
20 BDT3.30556 SZL
50 BDT8.26390 SZL
100 BDT16.52780 SZL
250 BDT41.31950 SZL
500 BDT82.63900 SZL
1000 BDT165.27800 SZL
2000 BDT330.55600 SZL
5000 BDT826.39000 SZL
10000 BDT1652.78000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SZL6.05042 BDT
5 SZL30.25210 BDT
10 SZL60.50420 BDT
20 SZL121.00840 BDT
50 SZL302.52100 BDT
100 SZL605.04200 BDT
250 SZL1512.60500 BDT
500 SZL3025.21000 BDT
1000 SZL6050.42000 BDT
2000 SZL12100.84000 BDT
5000 SZL30252.10000 BDT
10000 SZL60504.20000 BDT