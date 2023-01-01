10 Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert BDT to SZL at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
1.70 szl

1.00000 BDT = 0.17037 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BDT0.17037 SZL
5 BDT0.85183 SZL
10 BDT1.70367 SZL
20 BDT3.40734 SZL
50 BDT8.51835 SZL
100 BDT17.03670 SZL
250 BDT42.59175 SZL
500 BDT85.18350 SZL
1000 BDT170.36700 SZL
2000 BDT340.73400 SZL
5000 BDT851.83500 SZL
10000 BDT1703.67000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SZL5.86967 BDT
5 SZL29.34835 BDT
10 SZL58.69670 BDT
20 SZL117.39340 BDT
50 SZL293.48350 BDT
100 SZL586.96700 BDT
250 SZL1467.41750 BDT
500 SZL2934.83500 BDT
1000 SZL5869.67000 BDT
2000 SZL11739.34000 BDT
5000 SZL29348.35000 BDT
10000 SZL58696.70000 BDT