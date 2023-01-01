Bangladeshi takas to Swedish kronor today

Convert BDT to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
95.71 sek

1.00000 BDT = 0.09571 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09571 SEK
5 BDT0.47855 SEK
10 BDT0.95710 SEK
20 BDT1.91420 SEK
50 BDT4.78551 SEK
100 BDT9.57102 SEK
250 BDT23.92755 SEK
500 BDT47.85510 SEK
1000 BDT95.71020 SEK
2000 BDT191.42040 SEK
5000 BDT478.55100 SEK
10000 BDT957.10200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK10.44820 BDT
5 SEK52.24100 BDT
10 SEK104.48200 BDT
20 SEK208.96400 BDT
50 SEK522.41000 BDT
100 SEK1044.82000 BDT
250 SEK2612.05000 BDT
500 SEK5224.10000 BDT
1000 SEK10448.20000 BDT
2000 SEK20896.40000 BDT
5000 SEK52241.00000 BDT
10000 SEK104482.00000 BDT