Convert SEK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

1,000 sek
11,107.20 bdt

kr1.000 SEK = Tk11.11 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7926.98610.68583.5711.3714.043
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2291.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.484105.4551.735.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9630.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK11.10720 BDT
5 SEK55.53600 BDT
10 SEK111.07200 BDT
20 SEK222.14400 BDT
50 SEK555.36000 BDT
100 SEK1,110.72000 BDT
250 SEK2,776.80000 BDT
500 SEK5,553.60000 BDT
1000 SEK11,107.20000 BDT
2000 SEK22,214.40000 BDT
5000 SEK55,536.00000 BDT
10000 SEK111,072.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09003 SEK
5 BDT0.45016 SEK
10 BDT0.90032 SEK
20 BDT1.80063 SEK
50 BDT4.50158 SEK
100 BDT9.00315 SEK
250 BDT22.50788 SEK
500 BDT45.01575 SEK
1000 BDT90.03150 SEK
2000 BDT180.06300 SEK
5000 BDT450.15750 SEK
10000 BDT900.31500 SEK