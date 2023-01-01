Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BDT to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
34.13 ils

1.00000 BDT = 0.03413 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92211.5432155.70470.80687583.2411.37257.2501
1 EUR1.084511.6736160.41170.8751590.27491.488487.86273
1 AUD0.6480.59751136.09660.52285553.94020.889384.69806
1 PHP0.01795180.01655310.027703410.01448491.494330.02463890.130152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BDT0.03413 ILS
5 BDT0.17063 ILS
10 BDT0.34126 ILS
20 BDT0.68251 ILS
50 BDT1.70628 ILS
100 BDT3.41255 ILS
250 BDT8.53138 ILS
500 BDT17.06275 ILS
1000 BDT34.12550 ILS
2000 BDT68.25100 ILS
5000 BDT170.62750 ILS
10000 BDT341.25500 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ILS29.30360 BDT
5 ILS146.51800 BDT
10 ILS293.03600 BDT
20 ILS586.07200 BDT
50 ILS1465.18000 BDT
100 ILS2930.36000 BDT
250 ILS7325.90000 BDT
500 ILS14651.80000 BDT
1000 ILS29303.60000 BDT
2000 ILS58607.20000 BDT
5000 ILS146518.00000 BDT
10000 ILS293036.00000 BDT