10 Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BDT to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.34 ils

1.00000 BDT = 0.03388 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BDT0.03388 ILS
5 BDT0.16942 ILS
10 BDT0.33884 ILS
20 BDT0.67769 ILS
50 BDT1.69422 ILS
100 BDT3.38844 ILS
250 BDT8.47110 ILS
500 BDT16.94220 ILS
1000 BDT33.88440 ILS
2000 BDT67.76880 ILS
5000 BDT169.42200 ILS
10000 BDT338.84400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ILS29.51210 BDT
5 ILS147.56050 BDT
10 ILS295.12100 BDT
20 ILS590.24200 BDT
50 ILS1475.60500 BDT
100 ILS2951.21000 BDT
250 ILS7378.02500 BDT
500 ILS14756.05000 BDT
1000 ILS29512.10000 BDT
2000 ILS59024.20000 BDT
5000 ILS147560.50000 BDT
10000 ILS295121.00000 BDT