Argentine pesos to Macanese patacas today

Convert ARS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
22.79 mop

1.00000 ARS = 0.02279 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
How to convert Argentine pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 ARS0.02279 MOP
5 ARS0.11395 MOP
10 ARS0.22790 MOP
20 ARS0.45581 MOP
50 ARS1.13952 MOP
100 ARS2.27903 MOP
250 ARS5.69757 MOP
500 ARS11.39515 MOP
1000 ARS22.79030 MOP
2000 ARS45.58060 MOP
5000 ARS113.95150 MOP
10000 ARS227.90300 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Argentine Peso
1 MOP43.87820 ARS
5 MOP219.39100 ARS
10 MOP438.78200 ARS
20 MOP877.56400 ARS
50 MOP2193.91000 ARS
100 MOP4387.82000 ARS
250 MOP10969.55000 ARS
500 MOP21939.10000 ARS
1000 MOP43878.20000 ARS
2000 MOP87756.40000 ARS
5000 MOP219391.00000 ARS
10000 MOP438782.00000 ARS