1,000 ars
9.44 mop

1.000 ARS = 0.009444 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6251.7281.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.9210.787183.1071.361.5320.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 ARS0.00944 MOP
5 ARS0.04722 MOP
10 ARS0.09444 MOP
20 ARS0.18888 MOP
50 ARS0.47219 MOP
100 ARS0.94438 MOP
250 ARS2.36094 MOP
500 ARS4.72188 MOP
1000 ARS9.44375 MOP
2000 ARS18.88750 MOP
5000 ARS47.21875 MOP
10000 ARS94.43750 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Argentine Peso
1 MOP105.89000 ARS
5 MOP529.45000 ARS
10 MOP1,058.90000 ARS
20 MOP2,117.80000 ARS
50 MOP5,294.50000 ARS
100 MOP10,589.00000 ARS
250 MOP26,472.50000 ARS
500 MOP52,945.00000 ARS
1000 MOP105,890.00000 ARS
2000 MOP211,780.00000 ARS
5000 MOP529,450.00000 ARS
10000 MOP1,058,900.00000 ARS