Argentine peso to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Macanese patacas is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.526% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.237% decrease in value.