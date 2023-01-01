Argentine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert ARS to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1,307.59 kzt

1.00000 ARS = 1.30759 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540241.37020.9217518.22881.3485518.22840.806062
1 AUD0.6492510.8896020.59844211.8350.87554611.83480.523335
1 CAD0.729821.124110.67270813.30380.98419913.30350.58828
1 EUR1.08491.671011.48653119.77641.4630419.7760.8745

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ARS1.30759 KZT
5 ARS6.53795 KZT
10 ARS13.07590 KZT
20 ARS26.15180 KZT
50 ARS65.37950 KZT
100 ARS130.75900 KZT
250 ARS326.89750 KZT
500 ARS653.79500 KZT
1000 ARS1307.59000 KZT
2000 ARS2615.18000 KZT
5000 ARS6537.95000 KZT
10000 ARS13075.90000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Argentine Peso
1 KZT0.76477 ARS
5 KZT3.82383 ARS
10 KZT7.64766 ARS
20 KZT15.29532 ARS
50 KZT38.23830 ARS
100 KZT76.47660 ARS
250 KZT191.19150 ARS
500 KZT382.38300 ARS
1000 KZT764.76600 ARS
2000 KZT1529.53200 ARS
5000 KZT3823.83000 ARS
10000 KZT7647.66000 ARS