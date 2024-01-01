50 Argentine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ARS to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 ars
25.32 kzt

$1.000 ARS = ₸0.5064 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
ARS to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 ARS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51320.5235
Low0.50420.4976
Average0.50900.5104
Change-0.54%1.38%
1 ARS to KZT stats

The performance of ARS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5132 and a 30 day low of 0.5042. This means the 30 day average was 0.5090. The change for ARS to KZT was -0.54.

The performance of ARS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5235 and a 90 day low of 0.4976. This means the 90 day average was 0.5104. The change for ARS to KZT was 1.38.

1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88312.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.741.44319.740.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ARS0.50638 KZT
5 ARS2.53190 KZT
10 ARS5.06380 KZT
20 ARS10.12760 KZT
50 ARS25.31900 KZT
100 ARS50.63800 KZT
250 ARS126.59500 KZT
500 ARS253.19000 KZT
1000 ARS506.38000 KZT
2000 ARS1,012.76000 KZT
5000 ARS2,531.90000 KZT
10000 ARS5,063.80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Argentine Peso
1 KZT1.97480 ARS
5 KZT9.87400 ARS
10 KZT19.74800 ARS
20 KZT39.49600 ARS
50 KZT98.74000 ARS
100 KZT197.48000 ARS
250 KZT493.70000 ARS
500 KZT987.40000 ARS
1000 KZT1,974.80000 ARS
2000 KZT3,949.60000 ARS
5000 KZT9,874.00000 ARS
10000 KZT19,748.00000 ARS