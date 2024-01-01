5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Argentine pesos

Convert KZT to ARS at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $2.030 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 KZT to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03832.0383
Low1.97631.9484
Average2.01411.9887
Change0.76%3.53%
View full history

1 KZT to ARS stats

The performance of KZT to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0383 and a 30 day low of 1.9763. This means the 30 day average was 2.0141. The change for KZT to ARS was 0.76.

The performance of KZT to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0383 and a 90 day low of 1.9484. This means the 90 day average was 1.9887. The change for KZT to ARS was 3.53.

Track market ratesView KZT to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.810.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8790.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4750.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Argentine Peso
1 KZT2.03046 ARS
5 KZT10.15230 ARS
10 KZT20.30460 ARS
20 KZT40.60920 ARS
50 KZT101.52300 ARS
100 KZT203.04600 ARS
250 KZT507.61500 ARS
500 KZT1,015.23000 ARS
1000 KZT2,030.46000 ARS
2000 KZT4,060.92000 ARS
5000 KZT10,152.30000 ARS
10000 KZT20,304.60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ARS0.49250 KZT
5 ARS2.46250 KZT
10 ARS4.92500 KZT
20 ARS9.85000 KZT
50 ARS24.62500 KZT
100 ARS49.25000 KZT
250 ARS123.12500 KZT
500 ARS246.25000 KZT
1000 ARS492.50000 KZT
2000 ARS985.00000 KZT
5000 ARS2,462.50000 KZT
10000 ARS4,925.00000 KZT