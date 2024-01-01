الكرون النرويجي إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the الكرون النرويجي إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the الكرون النرويجي (NOK) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of NOK and XOF historical data from 23-08-2019 to 23-08-2024.
الكرون النرويجي إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history
The exchange rate for الكرون النرويجي إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٥٥٫٧٣٤ today, reflecting a -0.370% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of الكرون النرويجي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.137% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of الكرون النرويجي إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٥٦٫٢٧٨ on 20-08-2024 and a low of ٥٥٫٥١٢ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-08-2024, with a 0.285% increase in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
