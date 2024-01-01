Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٦٫٩٤٦ today, reflecting a -1.756% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.821% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٧٫٠٩١ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٦٫٩٤٦ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.721% decrease in value.