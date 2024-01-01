Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc beac Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc beac history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) إلى Cfa franc beac (XAF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and XAF historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc beac exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc beac is currently ٦٫٩٤٦ today, reflecting a -1.756% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.821% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of ٧٫٠٩١ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٦٫٩٤٦ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.721% decrease in value.
كيفية تحويل سوم قيرغيزستاني إلى فرنك وسط إفريقي
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار KGS في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XAF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل KGS الحالي إلى XAF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
