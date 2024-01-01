Kyrgystani som إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٠٫٠٣١ today, reflecting a -1.715% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣٢ on 15-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٣١ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.795% decrease in value.