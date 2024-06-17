اليورو إلى Zmw exchange rate history

The exchange rate for اليورو إلى Zmw is currently ٢٧٫٣٨٧ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a -2.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٢٧٫٩٨٣ on 17-06-2024 and a low of ٢٧٫٣٠٢ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.775% decrease in value.