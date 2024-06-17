اليورو إلى Zmw Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the اليورو إلى Zmw history summary. This is the اليورو (EUR) إلى Zmw (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and ZMW historical data from 23-06-2019 to 23-06-2024.
اليورو إلى Zmw exchange rate history
The exchange rate for اليورو إلى Zmw is currently ٢٧٫٣٨٧ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a -2.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٢٧٫٩٨٣ on 17-06-2024 and a low of ٢٧٫٣٠٢ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.775% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل يورو إلى كواشا زامبي
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار EUR في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و ZMW في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل EUR الحالي إلى ZMW وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
