Euro to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Zambian kwacha is currently 28.267 today, reflecting a 0.897% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.345% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 28.465 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 27.881 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.629% decrease in value.