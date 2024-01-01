Djiboutian franc إلى الروبلات الروسية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الروبلات الروسية is currently ٠٫٥١١ today, reflecting a 2.628% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 7.141% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الروبلات الروسية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٥١٤ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٤٧٦ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a 1.455% increase in value.