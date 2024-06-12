Djiboutian franc to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Russian rubles is currently 0,502 today, reflecting a 0.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.492% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,503 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,498 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.