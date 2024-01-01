Djiboutian franc إلى الشلنات الكينية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الشلنات الكينية is currently ٠٫٧٢٥ today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الشلنات الكينية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٧٣٢ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٧٢٥ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.428% decrease in value.