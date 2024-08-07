Djiboutian franc إلى الغورد الهايتي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الغورد الهايتي is currently ٠٫٧٤٠ today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الغورد الهايتي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٧٤١ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٧٣٧ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.506% increase in value.