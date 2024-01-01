Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٠٫٠١٥ today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.301% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠١٥ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٥ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.192% decrease in value.