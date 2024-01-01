Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) إلى لاري جورجيا (GEL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and GEL historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.
لا يمكننا إرسال المال بين هذه العملات
نحن نعمل على ذلك. قم بالتسجيل للحصول على إشعار، وسوف نخبرك في أقرب وقت ممكن.
Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٠٫٠١٥ today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.301% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠١٥ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٥ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.192% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل فرنك جيبوتي إلى لاري جورجي
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار DJF في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و GEL في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل DJF الحالي إلى GEL وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.