Djiboutian franc إلى جنيه مصري exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى جنيه مصري is currently ٠٫٢٧٧ today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى جنيه مصري has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٢٧٨ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٢٧٧ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.151% increase in value.