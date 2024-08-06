Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الكندي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الكندي is currently ٠٫٠٠٨ today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.494% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الكندي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.