Djiboutian franc إلى ريال برازيلي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى ريال برازيلي is currently ٠٫٠٣١ today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -4.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى ريال برازيلي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣٢ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٣١ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.943% decrease in value.