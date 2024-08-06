Cape Verdean escudo إلى سييرا ليونين exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى سييرا ليونين is currently ٢٢٢٫١١٩ today, reflecting a -0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.238% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى سييرا ليونين has fluctuated between a high of ٢٢٣٫٨٣٢ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٢٢١٫٩٢٨ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.