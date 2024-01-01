Cape Verdean escudo إلى التينجز الكازاخستانية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى التينجز الكازاخستانية is currently ٤٫٧٣٥ today, reflecting a 0.324% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.247% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى التينجز الكازاخستانية has fluctuated between a high of ٤٫٧٥٩ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٤٫٦٨٧ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.481% decrease in value.