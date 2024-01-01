Cape Verdean escudo لجبل طارق Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Cape Verdean escudo لجبل طارق history summary. This is the Cape Verdean escudo (CVE) لجبل طارق (GIP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CVE and GIP historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.
لا يمكننا إرسال المال بين هذه العملات
نحن نعمل على ذلك. قم بالتسجيل للحصول على إشعار، وسوف نخبرك في أقرب وقت ممكن.
Cape Verdean escudo لجبل طارق exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo لجبل طارق is currently ٠٫٠٠٨ today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.295% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo لجبل طارق has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.260% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل إيسكودو جزر الرأس الأخضر إلى جنيه جبل طارق
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار CVE في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و GIP في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل CVE الحالي إلى GIP وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
