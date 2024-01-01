Cape Verdean escudo لجزر فوكلاند exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo لجزر فوكلاند is currently ٠٫٠٠٨ today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.289% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo لجزر فوكلاند has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٨ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.260% decrease in value.