Cape Verdean escudo إلى كوانزا أنغولية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى كوانزا أنغولية is currently ٨٫٨٥٩ today, reflecting a 0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 1.134% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى كوانزا أنغولية has fluctuated between a high of ٨٫٩٥٩ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٨٫٧٤٠ on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.441% increase in value.