Cape Verdean escudo to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Angolan kwanzas is currently 8,392 today, reflecting a 0.679% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.893% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 8,512 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 8,336 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.741% increase in value.