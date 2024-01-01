Colombian peso إلى فرنك سويسري exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى فرنك سويسري is currently ٠٫٠٢٧ today, reflecting a 0.305% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 3.676% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى فرنك سويسري has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٢٧ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٢٦ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.011% increase in value.