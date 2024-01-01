Colombian peso إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٠٫١٤٨ today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 3.940% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٤٩ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٤٢ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.825% increase in value.