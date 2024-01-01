Colombian peso لساموا تالاس Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Colombian peso لساموا تالاس history summary. This is the Colombian peso (COP) لساموا تالاس (WST) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of COP and WST historical data from 19-09-2019 to 19-09-2024.
COP إلى WST مخطط التحويل
1 COP = 0.00065 WST
0
Colombian peso لساموا تالاس exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Colombian peso لساموا تالاس is currently ٠٫٠٠١ today, reflecting a 1.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.881% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso لساموا تالاس has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠١ on 19-09-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠١ on 17-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-09-2024, with a 0.840% increase in value.
كيفية تحويل بيزو كولومبي إلى تالا ساموي
1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار COP في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و WST في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل COP الحالي إلى WST وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
